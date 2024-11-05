Villanova hosts Columbia after Poplar’s 20-point game

Columbia Lions (1-0) at Villanova Wildcats (1-0) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Columbia after…

Columbia Lions (1-0) at Villanova Wildcats (1-0)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Columbia after Wooga Poplar scored 20 points in Villanova’s 75-63 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

Villanova finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 18-16 overall. The Wildcats gave up 65.6 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Columbia went 13-14 overall with a 4-8 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

