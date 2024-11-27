Villanova earns 72-48 win against Rider

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon’s 16 points helped Villanova defeat Rider 72-48 on Wednesday night. Dixon added five assists…

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon’s 16 points helped Villanova defeat Rider 72-48 on Wednesday night.

Dixon added five assists and three steals for the Wildcats (4-4). Jhamir Brickus shot 5 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Tyler Perkins went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Aasim Burton led the Broncs (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Rider also got 11 points from Jay Alvarez.

Dixon led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 36-20 at the break. Villanova extended its lead to 56-30 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Brickus scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

