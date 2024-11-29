Vermont takes on Northeastern, looks for 4th straight home win

Northeastern Huskies (5-2) at Vermont Catamounts (4-4) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to keep…

Northeastern Huskies (5-2) at Vermont Catamounts (4-4)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Catamounts take on Northeastern.

The Catamounts have gone 2-0 in home games. Vermont has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 2-0 on the road. Northeastern ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Vermont scores 64.6 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 64.3 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 70.4 points per game, 2.5 more than the 67.9 Vermont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Harold Woods is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Huskies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

