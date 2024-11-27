Vermont secures 78-55 victory against SUNY-Plattsburgh

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Noah Barnett’s 15 points helped Vermont defeat SUNY-Plattsburgh 78-55 on Wednesday night. Barnett shot 5 of…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Noah Barnett’s 15 points helped Vermont defeat SUNY-Plattsburgh 78-55 on Wednesday night.

Barnett shot 5 of 6 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (4-4). Shy Odom added 12 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Ileri Ayo-Faleye shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Cardinals were led by Kevin Tabb, who posted 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kareem Welch added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for SUNY-Plattsburgh. Nate Pondexter Jr. also put up 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.