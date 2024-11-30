Vermont puts home win streak on the line against Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (5-2) at Vermont Catamounts (4-4) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4.5; over/under is…

Northeastern Huskies (5-2) at Vermont Catamounts (4-4)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Northeastern aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Catamounts are 2-0 in home games. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Shamir Bogues averaging 3.2.

The Huskies are 2-0 on the road. Northeastern has a 2-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Vermont averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Catamounts.

Rashad King is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

