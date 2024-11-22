Vermont plays Delaware in Uncasville, Connecticut

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2) vs. Vermont Catamounts (2-3) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will square…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2) vs. Vermont Catamounts (2-3)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will square off against Delaware at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Catamounts have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Vermont is ninth in the America East scoring 59.6 points while shooting 37.7% from the field.

Delaware went 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 9.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

