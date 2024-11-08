Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Vermont Catamounts travel to…

Vermont Catamounts travel to take on the Merrimack Warriors

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 3:42 AM

Vermont Catamounts at Merrimack Warriors

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack squares off against Vermont.

Merrimack finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Warriors averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

Vermont went 18-1 in America East action and 10-4 on the road a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 71.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up