Vermont Catamounts travel to take on the Merrimack Warriors

Vermont Catamounts at Merrimack Warriors

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack squares off against Vermont.

Merrimack finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Warriors averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

Vermont went 18-1 in America East action and 10-4 on the road a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 71.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.0 last season.

