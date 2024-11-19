Vermont Catamounts take on the Buffalo Bulls on 3-game skid

Buffalo Bulls (2-2) at Vermont Catamounts (1-3) Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -14.5; over/under is…

Buffalo Bulls (2-2) at Vermont Catamounts (1-3)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -14.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont enters the matchup with Buffalo as losers of three in a row.

Vermont went 16-1 at home last season while going 28-7 overall. The Catamounts averaged 13.7 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

Buffalo finished 2-16 in MAC play and 2-11 on the road a season ago. The Bulls averaged 6.1 steals, 4.4 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

