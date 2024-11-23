Live Radio
Vermont Catamounts square off against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 3:41 AM

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2) vs. Vermont Catamounts (2-3)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will square off against Delaware at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Catamounts have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Vermont is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Delaware finished 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens gave up 69.7 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

