Vermont Catamounts face the Buffalo Bulls on 3-game skid

The Associated Press

November 18, 2024, 3:41 AM

Buffalo Bulls (2-2) at Vermont Catamounts (1-3)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont heads into the matchup with Buffalo as losers of three games in a row.

Vermont finished 28-7 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Catamounts gave up 63.0 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.

Buffalo finished 2-11 on the road and 4-27 overall a season ago. The Bulls averaged 6.1 steals, 4.4 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

