VCU wins 63-42 over Merrimack

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Bamisile scored 20 points as VCU beat Merrimack 63-42 on Wednesday night.

Bamisile added three steals for the Rams (3-0). Phillip Russell shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 18 points.

Adam Clark led the Warriors (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and five steals. Sean Trumper added 16 points and two steals for Merrimack.

VCU took the lead with 14:37 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-17 at halftime, with Russell racking up 12 points. Bamisile led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

