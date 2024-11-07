VCU takes on Boston College in Annapolis, Maryland

Boston College Eagles (1-0) vs. VCU Rams (1-0) Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Boston College…

Boston College Eagles (1-0) vs. VCU Rams (1-0)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Boston College in Annapolis, Maryland.

VCU finished 24-14 overall with a 10-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Rams averaged 71.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.7 last season.

Boston College finished 20-16 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Eagles averaged 5.9 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

