VCU takes on Boston College in Annapolis, Maryland

Boston College Eagles (1-0) vs. VCU Rams (1-0) Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under…

Boston College Eagles (1-0) vs. VCU Rams (1-0)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will take on Boston College at Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.

VCU finished 24-14 overall with a 10-6 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Rams gave up 66.7 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Boston College went 20-16 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Eagles averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 15.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.