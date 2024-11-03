VCU Rams start season at home against the Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine Knights at VCU Rams Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Bellarmine in the season opener.…

VCU went 13-6 at home a season ago while going 24-14 overall. The Rams averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc last season.

Bellarmine went 2-16 on the road and 8-23 overall a season ago. The Knights gave up 74.8 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

