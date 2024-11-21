VCU Rams and the Seton Hall Pirates square off

Seton Hall Pirates (2-2) vs. VCU Rams (4-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -7.5;…

Seton Hall Pirates (2-2) vs. VCU Rams (4-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -7.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will play Seton Hall at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

VCU finished 24-14 overall with a 10-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Rams averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second-chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.

Seton Hall finished 25-12 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Pirates allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shot 42.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

