VCU Rams and the Miami Hurricanes meet in Charleston, South Carolina

Miami Hurricanes (3-2) vs. VCU Rams (4-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under…

Miami Hurricanes (3-2) vs. VCU Rams (4-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Miami (FL) in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Rams have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. VCU ranks ninth in the A-10 with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Shulga averaging 5.2.

The Hurricanes are 3-2 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) ranks ninth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 7.0.

VCU averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game VCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bamisile is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rams.

Nijel Pack is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Hurricanes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.