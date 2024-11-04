VCU opens season at home against Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights at VCU Rams Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -21.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM…

Bellarmine Knights at VCU Rams

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -21.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Bellarmine in the season opener.

VCU went 13-6 at home last season while going 24-14 overall. The Rams averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Bellarmine finished 8-23 overall with a 2-16 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 69.5 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.