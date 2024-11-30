VCU faces Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (6-2) vs. VCU Rams (4-3) Cancun, Mexico; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and VCU square off…

Wisconsin Badgers (6-2) vs. VCU Rams (4-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and VCU square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Rams have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. VCU averages 18.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Badgers have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Wisconsin is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

VCU’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game VCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15.1 points and 1.9 steals.

Serah Williams is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 12.4 rebounds for the Badgers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

