Vasquez and UAB host Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-2) at UAB Blazers (4-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Middle Tennessee after Alejandro scored 25 points in UAB’s 98-86 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Blazers are 3-1 on their home court. UAB ranks third in the AAC in rebounding averaging 37.5 rebounds. Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Blazers with 8.9 boards.

The Blue Raiders are 1-0 on the road. Middle Tennessee is sixth in the CUSA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 5.1.

UAB’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 81.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the 76.8 UAB gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is shooting 55.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Blazers.

Jestin Porter is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Blue Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

