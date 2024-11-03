Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Vanderbilt tips off season…

Vanderbilt tips off season at home against Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:43 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore for the season opener.

Vanderbilt finished 9-23 overall last season while going 8-10 at home. The Commodores averaged 67.9 points per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 4-11 in MEAC action and 0-15 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 17.4 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up