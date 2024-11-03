Vanderbilt tips off season at home against Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Vanderbilt Commodores Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore for the…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore for the season opener.

Vanderbilt finished 9-23 overall last season while going 8-10 at home. The Commodores averaged 67.9 points per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 4-11 in MEAC action and 0-15 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 17.4 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.