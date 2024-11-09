Vanderbilt plays Southeast Missouri State following McGlockton’s 24-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Southeast…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Southeast Missouri State after Devin scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 102-63 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Vanderbilt finished 9-23 overall with an 8-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Commodores shot 39.9% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 4-14 in OVC action and 1-14 on the road last season. The Redhawks averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 3.1 bench points last season.

