Vanderbilt faces Cal in non-conference action

California Golden Bears (2-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0)
Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt and Cal play in non-conference action.
Vanderbilt finished 9-23 overall with an 8-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Commodores allowed opponents to score 75.9 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.
Cal finished 1-2 in ACC games and 3-8 on the road a season ago. The Golden Bears averaged 6.0 steals, 2.6 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.