Vanderbilt faces Cal in non-conference action

California Golden Bears (2-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt and Cal play in non-conference action.

Vanderbilt finished 9-23 overall with an 8-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Commodores allowed opponents to score 75.9 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

Cal finished 1-2 in ACC games and 3-8 on the road a season ago. The Golden Bears averaged 6.0 steals, 2.6 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

