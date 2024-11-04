Vanderbilt Commodores open season at home against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Vanderbilt Commodores Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore for the…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore for the season opener.

Vanderbilt went 8-10 at home a season ago while going 9-23 overall. The Commodores averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 19.5 from 3-point range.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 9-20 overall a season ago while going 0-15 on the road. The Hawks averaged 10.8 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.