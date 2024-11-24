Vanderbilt Commodores face the Drake Bulldogs

Drake Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -3.5; over/under…

Drake Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Drake at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Commodores are 6-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in non-conference play. Drake averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Vanderbilt scores 85.8 points, 28.8 more per game than the 57.0 Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Commodores.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.