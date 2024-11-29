Vander Baan scores 18 off the bench, Lafayette defeats LIU 75-56

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Vander Baan led Lafayette past LIU on Friday night with 18 points off of the…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Vander Baan led Lafayette past LIU on Friday night with 18 points off of the bench in a 75-56 victory.

Vander Baan also contributed four blocks for the Leopards (3-4). Devin Hines scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Malik Rasul finished with 11 points.

Malachi Davis had 16 points for the Sharks (3-5). Blake Lander added 15 points for LIU. Jamal Fuller finished with seven points, six rebounds and four steals.

Lafayette took the lead with 6:50 left in the first half and never looked back. Rasul led their team in scoring with six points in the first half to help put them up 35-26 at the break. Lafayette pulled away with a 12-3 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 16 points. They outscored LIU by 10 points in the final half, as Vander Baan led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Lafayette hosts Niagara and LIUplays Binghamton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

