Van Lith and Prince help No. 17 TCU rally from 14-down to beat No. 3 Notre Dame 76-68

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half while teammate Sedona Prince added 20 points and 20 rebounds to help No. 17 TCU beat third-ranked Notre Dame 76-68 Friday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Prince added eight blocks for the Horned Frogs (7-0), who matched their highest ranked win ever, equaling a 2008 victory over California.

Madison Connor added 18 for TCU, including a pair of 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the fourth.

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame (5-1) with 27 points. She came into the game averaging 24.8 points — fourth best in the country.

TCU trailed by as many as 14 in the third quarter, but outscored the Fighting Irish 31-12 in the fourth. The Horned Frogs shot a blistering 61% from the field in the final frame, including a 44% clip (4-of-9) from beyond the arc.

Takeaways

TCU: The Horned Frogs kept themselves close and eventually caught took over in the fourth as they stay undefeated on the season.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish take their first loss of the season despite having the lead for 85% of the game.

Key Moment

Agnes Emma-Nnopu’s 3-pointer with 3:49 to go gave TCU the lead for good, the biggest three of her eight points coming off the bench.

Key Stat

Notre Dame is among the nation’s leaders with nine blocks a game. The Irish had just two in the loss.

Up next:

The Fighting Irish return to the court on Saturday to play Utah in their Cayman Islands Classic finale. The Horned Frogs also play their tournament finale that day facing South Florida.

