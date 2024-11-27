Valparaiso wins 87-82 against Northern Illinois

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Schwieger scored 17 points as Valparaiso beat Northern Illinois 87-82 on Wednesday night. Schwieger also…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Schwieger scored 17 points as Valparaiso beat Northern Illinois 87-82 on Wednesday night.

Schwieger also had seven rebounds for the Beacons (4-2). Tyler Schmidt shot 5 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to add 17 points. All Wright shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Nasir Muhammad led the way for the Huskies (2-5) with 21 points. Northern Illinois also got 20 points and three blocks from Quentin Jones. James Dent Jr. also recorded 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Valparaiso went into the half ahead of Northern Illinois 41-39. Wright scored 13 points in the half. Schwieger scored 17 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

