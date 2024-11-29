Valparaiso visits Blocker and DePaul

Valparaiso Beacons (4-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-0) Chicago; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -14.5; over/under…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-0)

Chicago; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Valparaiso after Layden Blocker scored 21 points in DePaul’s 98-52 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Blue Demons have gone 6-0 at home. DePaul ranks fifth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Beacons play their first true road game after going 4-2 to start the season. Valparaiso is 1-1 against opponents with a winning record.

DePaul averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.6 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Blue Demons.

Devon Ellis is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Beacons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.