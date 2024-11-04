Valparaiso tips off season at home against Liberty

Liberty Flames vs. Valparaiso Beacons Xenia, Ohio; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -9.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM…

Liberty Flames vs. Valparaiso Beacons

Xenia, Ohio; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso begins the season at home against Liberty.

Valparaiso finished 7-25 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Beacons averaged 67.6 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 32.6% from behind the arc last season.

Liberty went 18-14 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Flames averaged 5.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.