North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-3) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (1-4) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays North…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-3) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (1-4)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays North Dakota in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The Beacons are 1-4 in non-conference play. Valparaiso is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.0 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Hawks are 2-3 in non-conference play. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Demers averaging 2.0.

Valparaiso’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Jackson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Beacons.

Kiera Pemberton is shooting 54.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Fighting Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.