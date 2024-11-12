Valparaiso hosts Cleveland State in cross-conference contest

Cleveland State Vikings (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -1.5; over/under…

Cleveland State Vikings (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-1)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso and Cleveland State play in non-conference action.

Valparaiso finished 7-25 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Beacons averaged 6.2 steals, 3.5 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Cleveland State went 13-10 in Horizon League action and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Vikings averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.