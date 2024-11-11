Valparaiso hosts Cleveland State for out-of-conference matchup

Cleveland State Vikings (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso and Cleveland State…

Cleveland State Vikings (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-1)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso and Cleveland State meet in non-conference action.

Valparaiso finished 7-25 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Beacons averaged 67.6 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 32.6% from deep last season.

Cleveland State went 21-15 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Vikings averaged 8.3 steals, 3.9 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

