Valparaiso faces Eastern Illinois after Schwieger’s 22-point outing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Eastern Illinois after Cooper Schwieger scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 77-64 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

Valparaiso went 7-25 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Beacons shot 40.6% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Panthers are 0-4 in road games. Eastern Illinois is eighth in the OVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 5.0.

