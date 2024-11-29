Valparaiso Beacons square off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-3) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (1-4) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-3) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (1-4)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on North Dakota in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The Beacons have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Valparaiso gives up 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Fighting Hawks have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. North Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Kiera Pemberton averaging 7.0.

Valparaiso scores 65.4 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 66.4 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Valparaiso gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Jackson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Beacons.

Mikayla Aumer is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, while averaging 14 points.

