UTSA takes on North Dakota following Spears’ 27-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-1) at UTSA Roadrunners (1-0)

San Antonio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts North Dakota after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 27 points in UTSA’s 103-77 win against the Trinity (TX) Tigers.

UTSA finished 11-21 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Roadrunners averaged 13.9 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

North Dakota finished 7-8 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 6.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

