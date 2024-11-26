UTSA Roadrunners square off against the Merrimack Warriors

Merrimack Warriors (1-5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA squares off against Merrimack…

Merrimack Warriors (1-5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (1-3)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA squares off against Merrimack in Troy, Alabama.

UTSA finished 11-21 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 81.0 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

The Warriors are 1-5 in non-conference play. Merrimack is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

