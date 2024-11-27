UTSA Roadrunners and the Merrimack Warriors meet

Merrimack Warriors (1-5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1.5; over/under is…

Merrimack Warriors (1-5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (1-3)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA will take on Merrimack at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama.

UTSA finished 11-21 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Roadrunners averaged 77.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.0 last season.

The Warriors have a 1-5 record in non-conference games. Merrimack is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

