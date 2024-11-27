Live Radio
UTSA Roadrunners and the Merrimack Warriors meet

The Associated Press

November 27, 2024, 3:21 AM

Merrimack Warriors (1-5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (1-3)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA will take on Merrimack at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama.

UTSA finished 11-21 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Roadrunners averaged 77.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.0 last season.

The Warriors have a 1-5 record in non-conference games. Merrimack is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

