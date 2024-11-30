UTSA hosts Houston Christian following Brooks’ 29-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (2-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -12.5; over/under…

Houston Christian Huskies (2-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (2-3)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -12.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits UTSA after Elijah Brooks scored 29 points in Houston Christian’s 74-71 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-1 at home. UTSA has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 0-2 in road games. Houston Christian averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UTSA is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game UTSA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 43.7% and averaging 22.2 points for the Roadrunners.

Julian Mackey is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

