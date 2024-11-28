UTSA faces UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (4-1) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro and…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (4-1)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro and UTSA square off in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Roadrunners have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. UTSA scores 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 6-1 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro ranks sixth in college basketball allowing 47.6 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

UTSA averages 68.0 points, 20.4 more per game than the 47.6 UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro scores 7.5 more points per game (67.7) than UTSA allows to opponents (60.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Jenkins is scoring 22.0 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Roadrunners.

Jayde Gamble is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.7 points, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

