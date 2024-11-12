Utes sink 14 more 3-pointers, beat Queens University 96-65

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 24 points, Mike Sharavjamts added 19 and Utah pulled away in the…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 24 points, Mike Sharavjamts added 19 and Utah pulled away in the second half to beat Queens University 96-65 on Tuesday night.

Madsen, who had 12 3s over Utah’s first two games, was 5 of 12 from the arc. Utah, which made a school-record 19 3s in each of its first two games, hit 14 on 30 attempts against the Royals (2-1). The Utes (3-0) shot 49% overall.

Sharavjamts, the first Mongolian player to play Division I basketball and who played previously at Dayton and San Francisco, had 19 points. Ezra Ausar had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Miro Little also scored 10 points.

Chris Ashby scored 14 points, Bryce Cash 11 and Asjon Anderson and Jaxon Pollard 10 each for Queens. Malcom Wilson, who came into the game leading the nation with 14 blocks, had five more against the Utes.

Madsen and Keanu Dawes scored all but two Utah points in a 15-1 run that helped build a 28-point lead with five minutes to go and the Utes led by as many as 35 late.

Anderson scored eight points and the Royals had a trio of 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the first half to cut a 19-point lead to 10 by halftime.

Utah heads to Mississippi State for a game Sunday. Queens, making its first trip to Utah, is at BYU on Wednesday.

