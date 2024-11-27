UTEP takes on UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-3) vs. UTEP Miners (4-2) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -1.5; over/under…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-3) vs. UTEP Miners (4-2)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces UNC Greensboro in Henderson, Nevada.

The Miners have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. UTEP is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro is sixth in the SoCon with 15.3 assists per game led by Ronald Polite averaging 3.7.

UTEP averages 75.7 points, 11.5 more per game than the 64.2 UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro scores 6.7 more points per game (72.2) than UTEP gives up (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Otis Frazier III is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Miners.

Kenyon Giles is averaging 15.5 points and 2.2 steals for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.