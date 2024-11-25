UTEP Miners play the San Jose State Spartans

San Jose State Spartans (1-5) vs. UTEP Miners (3-1) Henderson, Nevada; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -5;…

San Jose State Spartans (1-5) vs. UTEP Miners (3-1)

Henderson, Nevada; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP will take on San Jose State at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

UTEP went 18-16 overall with a 9-6 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Miners averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

The Spartans are 1-5 in non-conference play. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

