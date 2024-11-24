UTEP faces San Jose State in Henderson, Nevada

San Jose State Spartans (1-5) vs. UTEP Miners (3-1)
Henderson, Nevada; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UTEP takes on San Jose State in Henderson, Nevada.
UTEP finished 18-16 overall with a 9-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Miners averaged 11.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.
The Spartans have a 1-5 record against non-conference oppponents. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sadraque NgaNga averaging 1.8.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
