UTEP faces San Jose State in Henderson, Nevada

San Jose State Spartans (1-5) vs. UTEP Miners (3-1)

Henderson, Nevada; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP takes on San Jose State in Henderson, Nevada.

UTEP finished 18-16 overall with a 9-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Miners averaged 11.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Spartans have a 1-5 record against non-conference oppponents. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sadraque NgaNga averaging 1.8.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

