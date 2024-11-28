Utah Valley Wolverines and the North Dakota State Bison meet in Birmingham, Alabama

North Dakota State Bison (4-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines…

North Dakota State Bison (4-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley squares off against North Dakota State at Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Wolverines are 4-2 in non-conference play. Utah Valley leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 38.7 boards. Carter Welling paces the Wolverines with 7.6 rebounds.

The Bison are 4-4 in non-conference play. North Dakota State ranks fifth in the Summit League giving up 74.4 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Nelson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Wolverines.

Jacari White is averaging 18 points for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

