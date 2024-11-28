Utah Valley Wolverines and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs meet in San Diego, California

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (5-1) San Diego; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (5-1)

San Diego; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays Alabama A&M at Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California.

The Wolverines are 5-1 in non-conference play. Utah Valley is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Alabama A&M is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Valley’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Kalia Walker averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.