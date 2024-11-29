Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (5-1) San Diego; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (5-1)

San Diego; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Alabama A&M in San Diego, California.

The Wolverines have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Utah Valley is seventh in college basketball with 21.2 assists per game led by Ally Criddle averaging 5.0.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M is 0-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah Valley scores 77.5 points, 10.5 more per game than the 67.0 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 11.2 points and 1.8 steals.

Kalia Walker is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

