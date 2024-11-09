Utah Valley hosts UTEP following Bynum’s 20-point game

UTEP Miners (1-0) at Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -3.5; over/under…

UTEP Miners (1-0) at Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays Utah Valley after Ahamad Bynum scored 20 points in UTEP’s 102-55 victory over the Sul Ross State Lobos.

Utah Valley finished 16-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 28.5% from 3-point distance last season.

UTEP finished 9-10 in CUSA play and 2-9 on the road last season. The Miners averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

