Utah Valley faces Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (3-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (6-1)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha and Utah Valley square off at Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California.

The Wolverines are 6-1 in non-conference play. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Danja Stafford averaging 7.9.

The Mavericks have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Omaha is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Valley scores 74.4 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 72.4 Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Utah Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stafford is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Grace Cave is shooting 38.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Mavericks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

