Utah Valley defeats Western Colorado 92-57

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 12:41 AM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tanner Toolson and Hayden Welling both scored 15 points as Utah Valley beat Western Colorado 92-57 on Monday.

Toolson added six rebounds Welling was 7 of 7 from the field. Dominick Nelson shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points and Carter Welling had 13 on 4-of-5 shooting.

The Mountaineers were led by Tyler Halligan, who recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

