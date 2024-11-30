Utah Tech visits Portland State following Johnson’s 21-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-6) at Portland State Vikings (3-3) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -6.5;…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-6) at Portland State Vikings (3-3)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Utah Tech after Isaiah Johnson scored 21 points in Portland State’s 79-74 win over the Wofford Terriers.

The Vikings have gone 1-0 in home games. Portland State averages 87.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 0-4 on the road. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC with 11.0 assists per game led by Hakim Byrd averaging 2.3.

Portland State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 68.1 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than the 86.0 Portland State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

Beon Riley is averaging 13.4 points and eight rebounds for the Trailblazers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.